Examination officials warned of severe penalties in national examinations

By Kiprono Kurgat | Oct. 14, 2025
Students at the st mary's boys sit their kcse exmas. [File, Standard]

Examination officials responsible for this year's national examinations in Trans Mara, Narok County, have been strongly cautioned against facilitating cheating.

Walter Wanjala, the Subcounty Director of Education, issued a stern warning to all involved in administering the national tests, stating that anyone found engaging in exam malpractice will face severe repercussions, including dismissal.

In a statement issued on Monday, Wanjala emphasised the government's commitment to maintaining the integrity of this year's national examinations.

“The security measures we have implemented for the exams this year are advanced to minimise malpractices. If you are caught engaging in any form of exam misconduct, the law will take its course, and there will be penalties. You will be barred from operating in the education sector,” he stated.

Wanjala assured that robust measures have been established to curb irregularities and ensure a transparent examination process.

He called on all stakeholders in the education sector to support the government's efforts in delivering credible exams.

As part of the procedures, all individuals involved in the administration of exams—including supervisors, invigilators, and centre managers—will be required to secure their phones in lockable desks monitored by security officers.

This measure aims to reduce the potential for misconduct during the exams.

“No phones will be allowed during the opening of exam papers or while the exams are ongoing. Phones must be secured in lockable desks under the supervision of a security officer, with the centre manager holding the key,” Wanjala explained.

A total of 11,772 candidates in the Subcounty will be sitting for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), the Kenya Junior Secondary Education (KJSE), and the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) in 248 centres.

Specifically, 2,371 candidates will take the KCSE in 37 centres, 4,446 candidates will write for the KJSE in 89 centres, and 4,955 candidates will participate in the KPSEA across 122 centres.

The KCSE exams are scheduled to begin on October 30, 2025, and will run until November 21.

Meanwhile, the KPSEA will commence on October 27 and conclude on November 3, 2025, while the KJSEA exams are set to take place between October 27 and October 29, 2025.

According to David Njengere, the CEO of the Kenya National Examination Council, a total of 54,782 invigilators and 12,126 supervisors will oversee the KCSE exams, while 24,213 centre managers will handle the KJSEA and KPSEA assessments.

“The field administration of the 2025 examinations and assessments is set to begin on Friday, October 17, and conclude on Friday, November 21, 2025,” he explained.

Njengere also noted that registration for the exams has been completed, with the KCSE attracting 996,078 candidates, KPSEA 1,298,089 candidates, and the inaugural KJSEA under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) expected to reach 1,130,669 candidates.

In total, over 3.4 million learners will participate in national assessments across the country.

Regarding security arrangements, Njengere stated that officers will be deployed only where necessary to ensure a conducive environment for learners.

.

President Ruto to open Siaya Investment Conference
.

.

