The Standard

Storm over multi-billion mall constructed on Kenya Railways land in Naivasha

By Antony Gitonga | Oct. 10, 2025
Members of the public watch as excavators bring down all houses in KCC village in Naivasha in the ongoing demolition exercise targeting all structures on railway land. [File, Standard]

The construction of a multi-billion-shilling mall on Kenya Railways' land in Naivasha has raised a storm after the government inhumanely brought businesses onto the same land three years ago.

Area residents, led by area MP Jayne Kihara and local leaders, are pointing an accusing finger at the Presidency for the current project that is being carried out day and night.

In 2022, government bulldozers backed by tens of police officers demolished over 300 businesses that included a five-star hotel on allegations that they had been constructed on government land.

Three years down the line, powerful individuals have taken over the land located along Moi Road, with a mall, petrol stations, a hotel, and a modern bar on the way.

Speaking after visiting the heavily guarded site, Kihara said that Naivasha residents would not stand back as public land continued to be grabbed.

She revisited the demolition of the business, including the five-star hotel,l adding that the owner had a 30-year-lease which was ignored.

Flanked by local leaders, Kihara took issue with the construction of affordable houses at the land set aside for the stadium and donated by the Delamere family in the 1980s.

“Part of the land set aside for the stadium has been grabbed by those in the government, and we have had enough and it’s time to now act,” she said.

Former Lakeview MCA Simon Wanango noted that the construction site at the Railway land was heavily guarded and the workers were ferried from outside the town.

This was echoed by another leader Eunice Mureithi who noted that the project was marred by controversy.

“It’s time that Naivasha people stood out and protected their land from the grabbers who are using their powers to oppress the poor,” she said.

 A youth leader Simon Peshi noted that the railway land was a no-go zone for area residents, with traders and youths barred from any business and employment opportunity.

“We have decided that we shall storm the facility to know what this is that has been hidden and who the owners are,” he said.

Contacted, a senior manager from Kenya Railways, who did not want to be named, said that the project was undertaken by ‘senior government’ officers and they had nothing to do with it.

