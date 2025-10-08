×
Teenager stuck in hospital over medical bill after heart surgery

By Ken Gachuhi | Oct. 8, 2025
 Naomy Awot after full recovery at Tenwek Mission Hospital where she underwent a major heart surgery at a cost of Sh1.7 million. She is however stuck at the hospital due to a Sh450,000 medical bill balance. She is appealing on well-wishers for support to clear the bill.[Ken Gachuhi ,Standard]

After battling a severe heart complication for four years, which placed Naomy Awot’s life on the line, doctors at Tenwek Mission Hospital made a breakthrough in a delicate surgery.

Awot, a Grade Seven student at Muresech Comprehensive School in Baringo County, was diagnosed with four failed valves of the heart at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) in 2020.

The successful surgery was done in August 2025 for Sh1.7 million, a figure too high for her impoverished family, which has now left her stuck in hospital.

With the family unable to raise the amount, the school and local community have taken the lead in seeking support to clear Awot’s bill and pave the way for her to resume studies. 

“We had her enrolled on the Social Health Authority, which cleared Sh900,000. A well-wisher has donated Sh400,000 towards the bill,” said school head teacher Lynda Kiprop.

Ms Kiprop, however, said raising the Sh450,000 balance has been a tall order, and her continued stay at the hospital was costing her precious time. Her mother, Olpha Beigitt, who has been forced to extend her stay with her daughter at the hospital, said Awot’s doctors had allowed her release for full recuperation at home.

“My daughter has recovered, and doctors say she is fit to be discharged and resume school. However, we can’t leave the hospital until we clear the bill in full,” said Beigitt.

Awot’s health complication has also put the family’s resilience to the test, with her father, Simon Eyengyeng, who works at a local hotel, left to take care of the rest of their children.

“Her medical bills before the surgery depleted my savings. I was rescued by the community as a child, and I have no other family to run to in this difficult moment,” said Eyengyeng.

Ms Kiprop described Naomy as a disciplined learner with stellar academic performance in the internal assessment. Her absence at the school as a top student has created a void.

“Naomy is among our most promising students. With support, she can achieve her dreams. We appeal to well-wishers to stand with her family so she can come back to class,” she said.

