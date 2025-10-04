15-year-jail term for man who killed sister-in-law

A man who confessed to killing his sister-in-law for meddling in his marriage has been sentenced to 15 years in jail.

Kapenguria High Court found Alex Musani guilty for the murder of Josephine Wanjiku on January 10, 2025, at Makutano, West Pokot County.

The court heard that Wanjiku had visited Musani's house only to be killed.

“When she got into my house, I was infuriated. I picked up a piece of wood and hit her on the head; she was fatally wounded,” he said.

Musani said that he was agitated about how his sister-in-law interfered with his marriage.

Postmortem conducted on Wanjiku revealed raised intracranial pressure secondary to a subdural haematoma due to a blunt object as the cause of the death.

Musani pleaded for leniency, claiming he was remorseful and had reformed through biblical studies in remand, and ready to make amends.

“I’m praying for a non-custodial sentence. I have a young family, and I wish to help in their growth,” he said.

A presentencing report in court portrayed Musani as a hot-tempered person, violent not only to his family but also involved in street fights and having abused drugs and alcohol.

His community called for severe sentencing, expressing their fears of revenge if he was released.

The presiding judge noted that Musani had gone into hiding for four months after killing his sister-in-law.

Justice Reseline Wendoh observed that Musani wasn’t suitable for a non-custodial sentence, having considered the report presented before her and the accused person’s mitigations.

“I also take into account the aggravating factors that he attacked his sister-in-law for no good reason at all, and ignored any intervention from the public till he battered her to death,” the judge observed.