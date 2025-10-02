Family demands release of abducted kin in Kerio Valley

A family is seeking the release of their kin, allegedly abducted in Tot village, Marakwet East, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Hassan Kiptoo, 33, was allegedly arrested by police officers at an entertainment joint on September 22, 2025.

His mother, Margaret Kipchumba, claims that he was abducted and taken to an unknown location.

The 60-year-old mother of six said efforts to establish the circumstances surrounding her son’s arrest have been unsuccessful, as no one at the Tot Police Station was willing to respond to their inquiries.

“As you see me, I am a widow with six children; the disappearance of my son for the past month is giving us sleepless nights," she said.

“I appeal to the government to inform me about my son’s whereabouts—whether he is alive or dead. Our county is governed by the Constitution, and I don’t understand why the family cannot be informed of the nature of the crime that has been committed,” she added.

Mama Margaret insisted that her son was not a criminal.

She revealed that Kiptoo had once been arrested due to a land dispute, which was unrelated to cattle rustling.

“We want Kenyans to know the truth behind his arrest,” she said.

Margaret appealed to Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen to intervene in the matter and secure the release of her son.

Kiptoo’s sister, Chebet Kipchumba, echoed their mother’s sentiments, saying that he was a humble man and the breadwinner of the family.

In a statement, Chebet said that upon learning of Kiptoo’s arrest, they visited several police stations, health centers, and mortuaries across the country but failed to locate him.

“What we want is a clear answer regarding why he was arrested. We do not condemn the police for the arrest; it is understood that if someone has committed a crime, they are taken to court, either released or jailed, and that should be the end of it,” she said.

"The situation is traumatizing for his children; they even refuse to go to school. It’s really painful,” an emotional Chebet said.

Chebet further revealed that her brother operates a barbershop in Lodwar town and had visited the family in the Tot before his arrest.

She said they recorded a statement at the Tot Police Station under OB No. 10/28/09/2025 before reporting the matter to Iten Police Station.

Elgeyo Marakwet Police Commander Peter Mulinge said the incident was reported a few days ago, and investigations have been launched into the matter.

“When the incident was reported, we circulated the signals to all police stations across the country. I also urged the family to share any information that may help us uncover the truth about his arrest,” Mulinge urged.