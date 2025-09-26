Kericho teen hacks three family members to death, lynched by villagers

Crime Scene. [Courtesy/GettyImages]

Grief and shock engulfed Samutet village in Ainamoi Constituency, Kericho County, after a 19-year-old man went on a violent rampage, hacking to death three close relatives before being lynched by angry villagers.

Kericho County Police Commander James Ngetich confirmed the tragic incident, identifying the victims as the suspect’s 70-year-old aunt, his 28-year-old sister-in-law, and a three-year-old nephew.

“Preliminary investigations show that the suspect had a criminal past. He was once sent to an approved school for theft, but later escaped from the facility. Today, he turned his anger on his family members, killing three of them before irate villagers descended on him,” Ngetich said.

The police boss added that officers were already pursuing the suspect before the killings and are now piecing together events that led to the bloodbath.

“We will be interviewing family members to establish the motive behind the deadly family dispute. Even then, families should embrace peaceful ways of resolving conflicts,” he added.

According to Vincent Chirchir, who lost his mother in the attack, the suspect struck suddenly, first killing his mother and young nephew before moving to another homestead, where he hacked a female relative to death.

“He acted fast, leaving us with a little time to react,” he said.

The suspect’s uncle, Joseph Kirui, described him as a troublesome youth and a habitual bhang smoker.

“I saw him earlier in the morning along the Kericho–Kipsitet road carrying a machete, but didn’t suspect anything. He had previously threatened that he could kill someone, but we never believed he would actually do it,” Kirui said.

The incident also prompted the arrest of the suspect’s brother, who villagers claimed was equally a drug addict and a potential threat to the community.

Local elder Nixon Kiplangat voiced concern over growing drug and substance abuse in the area.

“The suspect and his brother have been a menace to the village. We feel unsafe if the other brother remains among us. He must be taken to a rehabilitation center,” Kiplangat said.

The killings have left Samutet village in deep mourning, with residents calling for urgent interventions to curb drug abuse and address insecurity linked to substance addiction.