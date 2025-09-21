Wildlife experts meet in Naivasha to address climate, conservation threats

A bloat of hippos lies on the shores of Lake Naivasha. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

Wildlife Health, disease management, and genetics have been identified as emerging issues facing wildlife conservation in the country.

Climate Change has also had an impact on wildlife, with flooding and drought leading to displacement and deaths of hundreds of animals in the last couple of years.

To address this, over 300 scientists and stakeholders will converge in Lake Naivasha Resort between 23rd and 25th of September for the second International Wildlife Scientific Conference.

According to the Wildlife Research and Training Institute (WRTI), this year’s conference will be held under the theme, “Innovations in Wildlife Conservation Science and Practice for Socioeconomic Development.”

The Institute Director, Dr Patrick Omondi noted that the conference will provide a platform for researchers, conservation practitioners and policymakers to exchange knowledge.

Speaking ahead of the three-day exercise, he said that experts would present cutting-edge scientific findings, and deliberate on solutions for sustainable biodiversity conservation and human development.

“Some of the topics to be discussed include Wildlife Population Dynamics, Ecosystem Connectivity and Human Dimensions in Wildlife Conservation,” he said.

Omondi noted that challenges facing wildlife conservation were on the rise with climate change and an increase in population playing major roles.

He added that the expected outcomes from the conference include the publication of scientific proceedings, development of policy briefs, and establishment of new strategic partnerships.

“These outputs will not only contribute to Kenya’s conservation agenda but also inform regional and global efforts to safeguard biodiversity in the face of climate change, habitat loss and human-wildlife conflict,” he said.

The director added that the conference would provide the evidence, innovation and partnerships needed to shape policies that balance biodiversity conservation with socioeconomic growth.

“The Conference reaffirms the country’s leadership in conservation science and strengthens the role of wildlife as a cornerstone of ecological heritage, cultural identity and economic prosperity,” he said.

Omondi further called for engagement with conservation partners, land owners and the local communities that live and interact with wildlife daily.

“Wildlife poaching, human-wildlife co-existence, species loss and population decline, habitat loss and degradation can best be addressed by use of scientific data,” he said.

Omondi added that the WRTI and partners had completed the national wildlife census and the researchers were currently reviewing the data.

“The main aim of the research was to provide accurate data on wildlife populations, distribution and the health of the ecosystem,” he said.