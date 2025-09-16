×
Nakuru County sets up Sh100 million fund to empower youths, women

By Antony Gitonga | Sep. 16, 2025

Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika's adminstration has set up Wezesha Fund to empower youths and women. [File, Standard]

Nakuru County has set up a Sh100 million fund to empower youths and women to start businesses.

Dubbed Wezesha Fund, the kitty aims to ensure youths and women access affordable loans.

County Assembly budget committee chairman Alex Mbugua, said each group will access up to Sh200,000, with additional funding guaranteed upon repayment..

Mbugua announced that the county has also budgeted Sh96 million for youth empowerment programmes and another Sh27 million for sports tournaments this financial year as part of a broad initiative to reach people at the grassroots.

The Lakeview Ward MCA was speaking in Naivasha, where he led an empowerment initiative targeting youths and women groups.

He said youths in Lakeview Ward will benefit from Sh30 million funding by 2027 to address unemployment and drug abuse menace.

"The county has rolled out a Sh100 million loan programme where youths and women will access funding for their businesses, as well as Sh96 million programme for youths empowerment", said Mbugua.

Peter Nderitu, a beneficiary, lauded the initiative saying that unemployment had led youths to sink into depression, suicide and illicit alcohol and drug abuse.

“Many of the youths are graduates but have not been employed and this kitty will assist them to start small businesses in the town,” he said.

Damaris Nyingi urged the youths and women to take advantage of the fund to uplift their livelihoods.

Nyingi was optimistic that the empowerment programme would also save youths from illegal fishing in Lake Naivasha where cases of drowning were on the rise.

James Kinyanjui said the initiative to empower the group will accelerate job creation through self-employment and entrepreneurship.

“Lack of jobs for the youths in Naivasha has led tens into consumption of illicit brews, especially in the town's informal settlements,” he said.

.

.

The Standard Insider

Trump administration seeks views on Kenya trade barriers despite AGOA snub
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Trump administration seeks views on Kenya trade barriers despite AGOA snub
'96 hours in hell' and missing Sh50 million, Mbobu's friend speaks
By David Odongo and Fred Kagonye 6 hrs ago
'96 hours in hell' and missing Sh50 million, Mbobu's friend speaks
Family, UK government react to arrest order against killer soldier
By Fred Kagonye 9 hrs ago
Family, UK government react to arrest order against killer soldier
Why Kenyans No Longer Trust Ruto's Government
By Gitobu Imanyara 9 hrs ago
Why Kenyans No Longer Trust Ruto's Government
.

