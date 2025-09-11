How Baringo maths teacher beats the odds to win top AU award

Jepkosgei Chemoiwa, a mathematics and physics teacher at the Emining Boys High School in Mogotio. [Courtesy]

A Baringo teacher has been awarded a continental award from Unesco’s International Institute for Capacity Building in Africa.

Jepkosgei Chemoiwa, a mathematics and physics teacher at the Emining Boys High School in Mogotio, will receive the award next month in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, alongside four other nominees.