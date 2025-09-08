×
Eldoret church leader charged with defiling 14-year-old son for years

By Peter Ochieng | Sep. 8, 2025
Court gavel. [Courtesy]

A church leader was yesterday charged in Eldoret Law Court with sodomising his 14-year-old son.

The accused person, a lay leader with the Anglican Church of Kenya in Ausin Gishu County, was charged before Senior Principal Magistrate Peter Ireri.

He was charged with defilement contrary to section 8 (1) of the Sexual Offences Act No. 3 of 2006. He, however, denied the charges.

According to the charge sheet, the accused sodomised his son on diverse dates in December 2019 and 2023, at Kamulat village in Turbo sub-county.

The court papers indicate that the suspect intentionally subjected his son to the sexual act for over four years.

“Your Honour, it is not true as stated in the charge sheet that I defiled my son,” said the accused person.

He pleaded with the court to grant him reasonable cash bail or bond terms, saying that he was a family man, adding that he was ready to attend court proceedings when needed.

The accused further told the court that he was not a flight risk, noting that his home of residence was well known.

“Your honour, I am ready to abide by all the conditions that the court will give me pending the hearing and determination of the case facing me,” he added.

The state counsel has lined up six key witnesses, among them the victim, who are set to testify against the accused person during the trial.

The magistrate directed that the lay leader be admitted on a Sh200,000 bond with one surety of a similar amount.

He set a mention of the case on September 15, 2025.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

.

.

