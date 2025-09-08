Top Nakuru county officials face EACC in Sh22m scandal

Just days after Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika was grilled by the Senate over alleged irregular payments of Sh22 million in legal fees to private law firms, senior officials in her administration are now under scrutiny.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has summoned eight high-ranking officers who have served in various departments of the Nakuru County Government.

In a letter dated September 2, 2025, which surfaced over the weekend, the commission instructed the officers to appear in person at the EACC South Rift Regional Offices for questioning.

“The commission is investigating allegations regarding the use of public funds for legal services by county officials. Please inform them to appear for interview and statement recording on the dates and times as specified,” the letter, addressed to Nakuru County Secretary Dr Samuel Mwaura, read in part.

The grilling is scheduled to take place from today through Wednesday, with the commission urging full cooperation. The officers have been asked to carry their appointment letters and any relevant documentation.

Corruption trail

County Attorney Caleb Nyamwange and Public Service Chief Officer Charles Koech are expected to appear today. Tomorrow (Tuesday), Gender and Youth CO Gladys Kamuren, Assembly Clerk Joseph Malinda (who formerly served as CO Finance), and Director of Supply Chain Management Annemarie Kuria will be questioned.

On Wednesday, the commission will interrogate Ashina Wanga (Head of Budget and Planning), Martin Kagai (CO in the Governor’s Office), and Finance CO Everline Kakai.

The eight are expected to explain how legal services amounting to Sh22.6 million were procured from private law firms without the approval of the county executive committee, and allegedly bypassing the county attorney, as revealed in a recent report by the Auditor General. The report noted that no documentation was provided to clarify how the law firms were identified for engagement.

The Senate’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC), chaired by Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’, raised the alarm during a tense session in which Governor Kihika struggled to respond to questions.

Audit shocker

Key officials were either absent or appeared unprepared. When asked about the absence of the county attorney, Kihika gave an unclear response, prompting the committee to refer the matter to the EACC, terming the audit findings as “shocking.”

Further revelations from the audit showed that Nakuru County operated 28 bank accounts, with a discrepancy of Sh339.5 million between cashbook balances and actual funds. The county also spent Sh22.4 million on foreign travel and Sh5.8 million on domestic travel, despite austerity measures announced by President William Ruto.

Other questionable expenditures include Sh93.3 million on training with no supporting documentation, Sh159 million in payments to employees outside the official payroll system, and Sh2 billion in pending bills not settled as required by law.

The report also flagged Sh6.8 million spent on tyres and a total of Sh21 million on routine vehicle maintenance without proper explanation.