×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Family postpones burial after Governor Kihika fails to clear hospital bill

By Antony Gitonga | Sep. 7, 2025
Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika before the Senate Health Committee on May 17, 2024, over the closure of Nakuru War Memorial Hospital. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

A family in Naivasha has been forced to postpone the burial of their kin at the last minute after Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika failed to clear a hospital bill she had promised to settle.

As a result, the family of the late boda boda driver Francis Kamau has turned to members of the public for support so that they can raise the Sh0.8m pending bill.

Last week, while on a tour of Naivasha, the family and boda boda operators approached the governor, who publicly announced that she would assist in clearing the bill.

“From the records, SHA has accepted to pay over Sh200,000 and I will make sure that the rest is paid so that this man can be given a decent send-off,” said Kihika, leading to songs of joy.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

According to the Chairman of Naivasha boda boda operators, John Gitonga, soon after the promise, the family and friends embarked on burial preparations in Tetu, Nyeri.

He said that the deceased had been admitted to Kenyatta University Referral Hospital, where the bill rose to over Sh800,000 before he died last month.

“The deceased is an orphan and his family could not raise the bill, and when we approached the Governor she promised to settle it, so burial plans began,” he said.

Gitonga added that efforts to reach out to the Governor had been fruitless, forcing them to postpone the burial and seek ways of raising funds to settle the bill.

On her part, Margaret Wangari, the wife of the deceased, spoke of their agony after the burial was postponed at the last minute due to the pending bill.

She said that Kamau started complaining of stomach ache three months ago and was treated in different hospitals before succumbing last month.

“The body has been lying in the mortuary until the Governor promised to clear the bill, but she has not kept her promise and we are back to suffering,” she said amid tears.

An uncle to the deceased, Michael Irungu, called on politicians to stop playing to the gallery as families were undergoing untold suffering.

“We started burial arrangements soon after we were promised that the bill would be settled, but this has turned out to be another fake promise,” he said.

A senior officer from the county, however, defended the Governor, saying that the family did not involve them in the burial plans, though they had written a letter to the hospital seeking a waiver of the bill.

“Part of the bill was paid by SHA and we are working with the hospital so that the pending bill can be waived and the family can continue with the burial,” said the officer, who declined to be named.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Governor Susan Kihika Hospital Bill Crisis Political Promises Kenya Funeral Postponed Kenya
.

Latest Stories

Siaya County bets Sh2 billion on hospital and stadium
Siaya County bets Sh2 billion on hospital and stadium
Counties
By Mike Kihaki
29 mins ago
Why Africa's future centers on education
Opinion
By Patrick Amimo
46 mins ago
Former state agents in 2022 murder case released on bail
National
By Fred Kagonye
48 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Matrimonial property row: Billionaire Peter Munga's wife fights Sh433m loan case
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Matrimonial property row: Billionaire Peter Munga's wife fights Sh433m loan case
Ruto's push to protect Big Tech sparks constitutional showdown
By Jacinta Mutura 2 hrs ago
Ruto's push to protect Big Tech sparks constitutional showdown
From classroom to coffee farm: How Murimi is building agricultural empire on five acres
By Beverly Nyaboke 3 hrs ago
From classroom to coffee farm: How Murimi is building agricultural empire on five acres
Billions at risk as MPs uncover flaws in troubled SHA system
By Mercy Kahenda 5 hrs ago
Billions at risk as MPs uncover flaws in troubled SHA system
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved