Lavish state spending blamed as schools reel from capitation crisis

Naivasha MP Jane Kihara joins students from Governors Secondary School in Longonot on 25/2/25 in commissioning a multi-million dormitory for over 100 students. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

The government has been accused of lavish spending through controversial empowerment programmes, even as schools continue to suffer due to a lack of capitation.

This comes in the wake of reports that some students could miss out on national exams while services in tens of public schools have stalled due to the funding crisis.

According to Naivasha MP Jane Kihara, the current financial crisis has led to food and learning material shortages, forcing schools to send students home.

She pointed an accusing finger at the State, noting that funds meant for capitation had been diverted to the empowerment programmes led by the Deputy President.

“It’s really sad that schools face closure due to lack of capitation, yet the same government is using millions every day in the illegal empowerment programmes,” she said.

This emerged during a graduation ceremony in Naivasha for more than 160 youths who have undergone training in entrepreneurship.

Under Inua Partners for Hope, an initiative of the United Methodist Church, youths from poor backgrounds are given scholarships to learn skills that enable them to start income-generating activities and avoid drugs and substance abuse.

Kihara lauded the programme, noting that it had come in handy in changing the lives of many youths from needy families in the town.

“This is the kind of empowerment that we promised the people, but unfortunately the President has forgotten this and is now busy with early campaigns,” she said.

According to Reverend Paul Matheri, over 1,000 youths have benefited from the programme, which is meant to empower them economically and socially.

He questioned the ongoing government empowerment programme, adding that it was not sustainable as more youths continued to engage in crime and drug abuse.

“This programme targets youths from needy families and we train them in various vocational courses before giving them start-up kits,” he said.

For her part, Reverend Rachel Delougn from the US said they would continue to support the initiative as it had changed the lives of many youths in the lakeside town.

“This initiative has been running for the last 15 years and it has transformed the lives of many youths by offering them training and job opportunities,” she said.

A beneficiary, Samuel Kimani, who graduated as a plumber, called on the government to offer them jobs under the ongoing affordable housing programme as they are fully qualified.