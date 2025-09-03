Yet another man dies by suicide in Naivasha

Cases of suicide have continued to rise in Naivasha after another man took his life in Gatamaiyu village following a family dispute.

The body of the 23-year-old was found dangling from the rafters of his room, a couple of months after falling out with the family over his drinking habits.

Since the year began, over 40 people including minors have committed suicide in the town according to the Naivasha GBV Cluster group.

In the latest incident, the deceased who was a casual laborer was last seen in the trading center hours before he committed suicide.

A village elder Peter Mwaniki said that the youth had fallen out with his father who passed on a couple of months over his use of drugs and illicit brews.

“He has been at loggerheads with relatives over his behavior and drinking habits before he decided to take his life,” he said.

Naivasha DCIO Isaac Kiama confirmed the incident adding that the motive was not known as the deceased did not leave behind a suicide note.

“We have recorded yet another case of suicide in Gatamaiyu area after a man in his md-20s took his life and we have opened an inquest file,” he said.

Last week, a prison warder and a 10-year-old boy took their lives in the town in two different incidents as cases of suicide continued to rise.

According to John Kinuthia, the chair Naivasha GBV cluster group, over 40 people had committed suicide in Naivasha since the year began.

He noted that unlike past incidents where adults were taking their lives, minors had joined in raising fear and anxiety among parents.

“We have seen a spike in the number of incidents where both primary and secondary school students are taking their lives and this trend is worrying,” he said.

He said that initial investigations by the Cluster group indicated that there were issues to do with school or family-related issues leading to a surge in the cases.

“We are concerned by the rising number of suicide mainly among the youths and we have launched a campaign where we are encouraging them to speak out,” he said.

