West Pokot expand vaccination drive amid persistent challenges

Oral poliovirus vaccines (OPV) are the predominant vaccine used in the fight to eradicate polio. [File, Standard]

West Pokot County has intensified its immunisation coverage, despite challenges of nomadic lifestyles, insecurity, and the gold rush that have driven many parents away from health facilities.

The County Immunisation Coordinator, Richard Chemaringo, said the number of immunisation facilities has grown steadily since 2022.

This expansion has been supported by a major boost in cold chain capacity after the county received 99 cold chain equipment units distributed across all six sub-counties.

“Without cold chain storage, vaccines lose their effectiveness, and service delivery is disrupted. With this capacity, we are now better placed to reach remote populations and expand immunisation sites,” said Chemaringo.

In addition to infrastructure, the county has strengthened its workforce, deploying new staff in hard-to-reach areas. Plans are also underway to open more facilities across the sub-counties to bridge inequities in access.

Partnerships have been central to the immunisation drive. Rotary has been instrumental in supporting outreach programmes, conducting 20 integrated outreaches every two weeks in Pokot North, and combining immunisation with nutritional counselling.

In total, about 40 outreach sessions are currently being run across three sub-counties.

Leadership support has further boosted the campaigns. During the recent Measles-Rubella (MR) and Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine (TCV) campaigns, West Pokot surpassed national targets, recording 107 per cent coverage for MR (against a target of 95) and 92 per cent for TCV (against a target of 90).

Officials credited the county executive’s strong backing and effective coordination at the sub-county level for the success.

Despite the progress, challenges remain. In Kacheliba, families often migrate across the Uganda border in search of pasture, making it difficult to track children consistently.

In Romus and Kambikarai, the ongoing gold rush continues to draw mothers and children to mining sites, disrupting routine health services.

To close these gaps, the county has introduced mobile clinics. A service van rotates through communities, offering immunisation, maternal health services, and child registration.

Community Health Promoters (CHPs) have also been mobilised to trace defaulters and hold monthly monitoring meetings.

At Kamketo Dispensary, nurse Damaris Tomitom reported that 4,212 immunisations have been administered, including 187 vaccinations for children under one year.

She said community sensitisation campaigns have helped overcome barriers, and health workers are now tracking defaulters in remote villages despite difficult terrain.

In North Pokot, sub-county coordinator Collins Chemer said during the recent typhoid and measles campaigns, the county managed to vaccinate 99 per cent of the targeted child population.

But insecurity and poor infrastructure remain obstacles. “Sometimes we travel 50 kilometres to reach the next facility, and health workers cannot operate in unsafe environments,” said Chemaringo.

West Pokot’s immunisation efforts build on Kenya’s national programme launched in 1980, which has drastically reduced diseases such as polio and rotavirus-related diarrhoea.

Now, health officials are pinning hopes on new vaccines such as the typhoid jab, which they say has been “welcomed with joy” in communities plagued by water scarcity and sanitation challenges.

“Vaccines have saved countless lives. With expanded facilities, stronger partnerships, and innovative outreach, we are determined to ensure no child is left behind in the life-saving promise of immunisation,” said Chemaringo.

For residents in far-flung areas like Kamuketo in Kasei ward, the barriers are real. “Many children fail to be immunised, though some who reach health facilities get the services,” said resident Rebecca Chepoisyo.

County Health and Sanitation Executive Claire Parklea said the county received 99 new fridges (62 solar-powered and 37 electric) between 2023 and 2025 through World Bank support.

“We had 134 immunisation facilities; now we have 154. The health workforce has been strengthened in hard-to-reach areas with new staff deployed,” she said.

She added that Rotary Doctors and Action Against Hunger (ACF) have supported over 70 mobile outreaches and clinics, while the revived Big Catch-Up Initiative—which had stalled during the Covid-19 pandemic—has injected new momentum into vaccination efforts.

However, challenges remain. “We face frequent shortages of polio, yellow fever, and rotavirus vaccines. Socio-cultural issues persist, with immunisation seen largely as a woman’s duty, yet women lack economic power. Nomadic lifestyles also hinder routine follow-up,” said Parklea.

Immunisation coverage in West Pokot stood at 49 per cent in 2022, rose to 56 per cent in 2023, but slipped slightly to 53 per cent in 2024, well below the national average of 80 per cent.

“Coverage declined sharply during the COVID-19 pandemic. While we see some recovery, too many children are still missing life-saving vaccines,” Ms Parklea explained.

She added that increasing vaccination campaigns, reducing distances through more outreach services, and intensifying follow-up will bring the county closer to equitable immunisation coverage.

“We need to raise the urgency of campaigns such as HPV in schools, reach expectant mothers, and increase household visits to trace defaulters. This is how we will protect children at risk from vaccine-preventable diseases,” she said.

With stronger partnerships, expanded infrastructure, and continued community engagement, West Pokot County hopes to overcome its unique challenges and ensure that every child receives protection against preventable diseases.