Low uptake of the Hepatitis B vaccine among health workers puts them at risk

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Doctor is holding hepatitis B vaccine vial and syringe.[Courtesy,iStock]

The uptake of Hepatitis B vaccination among healthcare workers remains low at 43 per cent, according to a nationwide survey.

The low uptake has put the workers at risk of hepatitis B virus infection due to occupational exposure, according to the survey conducted in four counties.

The survey ‘Completion of Hepatitis B Vaccination Schedules Among Healthcare Workers in Kenya’ notes that only 43 percent of the workers have completed the three-dose hepatitis B vaccination schedule.

According to Harriet Mirieri, Research Officer at Washington State University Global Health Kenya, although hepatitis B vaccination is recommended for workers, coverage remains low.

In a presentation during the Kenya Medical Association (KMA) 53rd conference in Naivasha, Mirieri identified vaccine shortage as one of the main reasons for the low uptake.

The presentation further noted that limited knowledge, lack of convenient access, and high cost were other challenges affecting the vaccination exercise.

The survey involved 1,614 health care workers, and only 700, which accounts for 43.4 percent, had completed the three-dose hepatitis B vaccination schedule.

Those who had completed the dosage did it for self-protection (71 percent), recommendations or mandatory requirements during training (32.1), or by employers (17.7).

“Key motivators included self-protection and recommendations or mandatory requirements during training or by employers,” reads the report in part.

The survey further identified major barriers as vaccine unavailability (57.5%), limited knowledge ( o0lp28.8%), lack of convenient access (28.2%), and high cost (17.4 percent)

Mirieri noted that completion was higher among male HCWs and those working in private, urban, and referral facilities, but lower among support, administrative, and allied health staff compared to nurses.

“Hepatitis B vaccination completion among HCWs remains low, and this can be improved through consistent vaccine supply, elimination of out-of-pocket costs, workplace-based vaccination, reminder systems, and targeted education for all HCW cadres,” she said.

A health worker from Gilgil, Alex Mbuthia, admitted that he had not received the Hepatitis B vaccination, but he was aware of it.

He attributed this to financial challenges, lack of support from the State, and lack of incentives for the health workers across the country.

“We have to travel all the way to Nakuru to get this vaccine at our own cost, for we feel like our services are not fully recognized by the State,” he said.

Another health worker, Adam Kuria from Naivasha, said that there were fears and myths about the vaccine, adding that there was a need for more awareness.

“We have learnt through various workshops that all Healthcare workers should be vaccinated against Hepatitis B, but no one has bothered to make sure we get it,” he said.

A senior medic from Nakuru County who declined to be named said there were major gaps in ensuring that HCWs received the vaccine.

He admitted that the availability of the vaccine, lack of an enforcing authority, and inadequate staff to undertake the exercise remained a challenge in the uptake of the vaccination.

“Many of the HCW workers cannot afford to pay for Hepatitis B Vaccination, and its availability is also a challenge, hence the low uptake,” said the medic.