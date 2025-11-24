×
How breastfeeding rooms are empowering working mothers

By Rodgers Otiso | Nov. 24, 2025
Berly Obedi, Financial Accountant at Kiwasco with her colleague cradling her third-born child at lactation room. [Micheal Mute, Standard]

In Kenya, three out of 10 mothers no longer breastfeed their children, often forced by demanding schedules and unsupportive workplaces to rely on bottle-feeding. But in Kisumu, a quiet transformation is unfolding.

A modern lactation room at the Kisumu Water and Sanitation Company (Kiwasco) is giving mothers a safe, private and comfortable space to express milk, breastfeed, and continue their professional responsibilities without compromise. For working women, the facility represents far more than convenience; it is empowerment, improved productivity, and a firm step towards gender equality in the workplace.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

.

.

.

The Standard
