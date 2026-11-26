Young woman in uniform bending over bed while straightening pillows after changing bedclothes before meeting new guests of hotel. [iStockphoto]

East Africa has long been recognised for its remarkable landscapes, wildlife, and cultural diversity.

Over time, it has also attracted attention for its luxury hospitality offerings. From Nairobi's urban retreats to exclusive safari lodges and boutique properties, the region is developing experiences that appeal to travellers seeking more than just a place to stay.