There is a growing safety crisis in the built environment, with at least 25 structures collapsing countrywide in the last 11 months, killing 38 people.
The latest incidents, including the collapse of a 12-storey building in Eastleigh and an eight-storey structure along the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) Syokimau access road, both in Nairobi, have once again exposed the dangers posed by poorly supervised construction and possible regulatory failures.
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