Saccos struggle to lend mortgages as loans drop by Sh2.7 billion

Sacco mortgage lending dropped by Sh2.7 billion in 2025 despite rising demand for housing finance. [iStockphoto]

Saccos still struggle to sell mortgages as a key product offering, despite land and housing taking the largest share of lending.

The Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority (SASRA) notes this difficulty in its latest industry report, which shows a drop in the amount of lending done outright as mortgage finance last year.