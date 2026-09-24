State moves to regularise land under affordable housing projects

The government has started the regularisation of parcels of land under the Affordable Housing Project (AHP) to correct the anomalies, two years after the start of the multibillion-dollar project.
Under the new programme, the State is engaging original owners, including counties, national institutions and private players, to agree to change ownership legally by surrendering the title deeds of land across the country.
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