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Uganda tops East Africa peers in industrial property returns

By Graham Kajilwa | Sep. 24, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google

Harvest Industrial Park in Athi River, Machakos County, sustainability is becoming an important differentiator within Kenya’s Industrial market. [Courtesy]

Investors in industrial properties are getting higher returns in Uganda, of up to 13 per cent, compared to Kenya and Tanzania.

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Related Topics

Uganda Industrial Property Kenya Property Market Real Estate Industrial Property Returns
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