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Galleria Mall in Sh2.2 billion phase two expansion

By James Wanzala | Sep. 3, 2026
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In a race to grow business and expand Nairobi’s skyline, Galleria Mall has launched a Sh2.2 billion investment for its phase two expansion.

Located at the junction of Magadi and Lang’ata Roads, the development marks a key milestone in its evolution from a traditional shopping mall into a modern lifestyle destination, designed around the changing needs of today’s consumer.

The expansion will include an expanded retail and lifestyle offering, enhanced customer experiences and an increase in its size to 210,000 square feet of retail space for the mall that was opened in 2010. Phase two expansion brings together more than 49 outlets and 887 parking bays, with the development introducing additional entertainment and lifestyle experiences.

It comes at a time when consumer expectations are reshaping the retail industry.

Speaking at the opening of phase two, Galleria Mall General Manager Bizzu Kanja said the move is due to changing customer needs, more than just shopping. “Increasingly, shoppers are seeking destinations that go beyond transactions, choosing spaces that offer convenience, connection, entertainment and opportunities to spend quality time with family and friends,” said Kanja.

“As retail continues to evolve, Galleria Mall is responding by creating an environment where every visit delivers something meaningful, whether discovering new brands, enjoying a meal, catching a movie or participating in community experiences.”

The expansion will bring a range of entertainment and lifestyle experiences, including a modern cinema, bowling, play areas and additional lifestyle offerings. The expansion strengthens Galleria’s retail and lifestyle proposition while giving customers more reasons to visit, explore and spend time at the destination.

The expanded destination is expected to increase Galleria’s capacity to serve customers while creating greater opportunities for tenants to connect with existing and new audiences.

Some malls like Westgate Mall have integrated entertainment and lifestyle offerings into shopping, including an exclusive gym, bowling and other indoor games like squash and tennis to attract more customers.

Galleria Shopping Mall.

In a race to grow business and expand Nairobi’s skyline,  Galleria Mall has launched a Sh2.2 billion investment for its phase two expansion.

Located at the junction of Magadi and Lang’ata Roads, the development marks a key milestone in its evolution from a traditional shopping mall into a modern lifestyle destination, designed around the changing needs of today’s consumer.

The expansion will include an expanded retail and lifestyle offering, enhanced customer experiences and an increase in its size to 210,000 square feet of retail space for the mall that was opened in 2010. Phase two expansion brings together more than 49 outlets and 887 parking bays, with the development introducing additional entertainment and lifestyle experiences.

It comes at a time when consumer expectations are reshaping the retail industry.

Speaking at the opening of phase two, Galleria Mall General Manager Bizzu Kanja said the move is due to changing customer needs, more than just shopping. “Increasingly, shoppers are seeking destinations that go beyond transactions, choosing spaces that offer convenience, connection, entertainment and opportunities to spend quality time with family and friends,” said Kanja.

“As retail continues to evolve, Galleria Mall is responding by creating an environment where every visit delivers something meaningful, whether discovering new brands, enjoying a meal, catching a movie or participating in community experiences.”

The expansion will bring a range of entertainment and lifestyle experiences, including a modern cinema, bowling, play areas and additional lifestyle offerings. The expansion strengthens Galleria’s retail and lifestyle proposition while giving customers more reasons to visit, explore and spend time at the destination.

The expanded destination is expected to increase Galleria’s capacity to serve customers while creating greater opportunities for tenants to connect with existing and new audiences.

Some malls like Westgate Mall have integrated entertainment and lifestyle offerings into shopping, including an exclusive gym, bowling and other indoor games like squash and tennis to attract more customers.

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Related Topics

Galleria Mall Bizzu Kanja Nairobi Malls Nairobi’s Skyline
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