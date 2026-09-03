Independent Mt Kenya voices surfing the sea amid wantam wave

Political rally in Kenya [File-Standard]

As the 2027 election clock ticks and a new political wave threatens to sweep Mount Kenya about four bold men are seeking to strike independent paths though firmly rooted in the opposition.

The four includes Kiharu Mp Ndindi Nyoro who has taken over as party leader of the Kenya People's Party (KPP), former Laikipia governor Ndiritu Muriithi who holds a similar position at the Kenya Reform Party. Others are former Meru governor Peter Munya who remains head of one-time ruling party the Party of National Unity (PNU) and former National Assembly Speaker and Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi who head Democratic Party of Kenya.