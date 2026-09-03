Interlocking blocks gain ground in new push for decent rural homes

Nanyuki Affordable Housing project is expected to meet the housing demand in the region, on March 22, 2025 [File-Standard]

Interlocking hollow concrete blocks are emerging as key alternatives to conventional stone construction, with housing developers saying the technology could reduce the materials, labour and time required to put up decent homes.

The blocks can be produced at construction sites using smaller quantities of cement and sand or quarry dust, potentially reducing some of the costs associated with transporting and handling conventional building materials, according to Habitat for Humanity Kenya.