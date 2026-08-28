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Mukuru residents up in arms over 'sold out' Affordable Housing units

By Gentrix Osano and Newton Kimaiyo | Aug. 28, 2026
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A section of Mukuru residents claiming to have paid for Affordable Housing Programme units address the Press in Nairobi on August 27, 2026. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Uproar has greeted the affordable housing programme in Mukuru slums in Nairobi after some of buyers were informed that the units that had been paying had been sold out.

On Thursday, residents of Mukuru whose homes were demolished to pave way for the Affordable Housing Programme have raised concerns over delays in allocation of houses, alleged irregularities and conflicting messages from the Boma Yangu platform.

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Related Topics

Mukuru Affordable Houses Affordable Housing Programme Boma Yangu Platform President William Ruto
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