Kenya's land surveys goes digital as technology tackles boundary disputes

Ministry of Lands and physical planning building.[File]

Land surveying in Kenya is increasingly shifting from traditional field reconnaissance to digital mapping and precision technology, with surveyors using digitised maps and Real-Time Kinematic (RTK) equipment to improve the speed and accuracy of parcel identification and subdivision.

The shift is particularly significant for older and ancestral parcels that were subdivided many years ago, where inaccuracies in survey records or boundary identification can emerge when land is being transferred, fenced, developed or subdivided again, a surveyor says.