New Sh4b project to spruce up Nanyuki's skyline

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Ariel view of Nanyuki town. [File]

A Sh4 billion housing project that is being developed in Nanyuki on eight acres of land will be completed in two years.

The Chinese-funded investment has provided employment opportunities to the locals.

The property being built within the municipality of Nanyuki will have 800 units, with 300 houses already having been bought.

The developer says the Chestnut City project will provide locals with decent houses.

Mr David Nderitu, a consulting agent, said the houses are of different categories depending on the wishes of buyers. The investment overlooks Nanyuki River, providing a magnificent view of Mount Kenya, and once completed, it will change the landscape of Nanyuki town.

Property consultants have planned for an open day on August 29, where the investors will be taken around the projects.

An acre of land near the project goes for Sh45 million, owing to its closeness to the railway station, among other key infrastructures.

Kimisitu Investment Company has already bought 300 houses.

Nderitu says the water supply will be sourced from Nanyuki water, Nawasco and a borehole.

The project will have a modern shopping centre with eateries, entertainment joints, a security post and a car park.

Dr Ndegwa Gitonga of Laikipia Chambers of Commerce and Industry says the facility, once complete, will boost Nanyuki town.

“The project is a milestone for the Mt Kenya region as it is a larger entrepreneurial programme once completed that will employ hundreds of people,” said Ndegwa.

Morris Nguyo said the project will offer the investors new opportunities for the locals.

“I advise all to consider investing in Nanyuki owing to many opportunities that will accompany the new investment in the coming years,” said Nguyo.

Naomi Wanjiku, a resident, says the project will benefit farmers in the agricultural area. “Dairy farmers, wheat, vegetables and fruits will be in high demand,” said Ms Wanjiku.