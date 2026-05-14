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Security concerns evolve as Kenya embraces technology, urban expansion

By Esther Dianah | May. 14, 2026
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Kenya Homes Expo Executive Chairman Daniel Ojijo emphasizes that safety is now a core component of residential and urban development planning. [File, Standard]

Kenya’s security landscape is rapidly evolving as urban growth, digital transformation, and emerging threats reshape how safety is managed in both public and private spaces.

In urban areas, high population has placed pressure on traditional policing systems, prompting greater reliance on technology-driven solutions such as CCTV surveillance, digital reporting platforms, and coordinated emergency response systems. Community policing initiatives have also gained traction, with residents working more closely with law enforcement to address local security challenges.

At the same time, cybercrime has emerged as a growing concern, with more individuals and businesses conducting transactions online.

Financial fraud, identity theft, and data breaches are pushing both regulators and private institutions to strengthen digital security frameworks and public awareness campaigns.

Security analysts note that while technological tools are improving response times and monitoring capabilities, gaps in resource allocation and coordination remain key challenges in ensuring nationwide safety.

Speaking on the broader role of security in modern living environments, Kenya Homes Expo Executive Chairman Daniel Ojijo emphasised that safety is now a core component of residential and urban development planning.

“Security is no longer an afterthought in housing and urban design. It is a fundamental requirement that shapes where and how people choose to live,” he said.

As discussions on safer cities continue, stakeholders across government and the private sector are exploring integrated solutions that combine technology, infrastructure, and community engagement.

These conversations are expected to feature in upcoming industry platforms, including the Kenya Homes Expo, as security becomes an increasingly central pillar in shaping Kenya’s urban future.

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Kenya’s Security Urban Development Planning Cybercrime Kenya Homes Expo
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