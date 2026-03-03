×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Police, prison officers to benefit from 47,000 housing units plan

By Emmanuel Kipchumba | Mar. 3, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

President William Ruto presides over the 46th Kenya Prisons Service pass-out parade at the Prisons Staff Training College in Ruiru, Kiambu County, on February 26, 2026. [PCS]

The government is constructing more than 47,000 housing units for security officers as part of efforts to address accommodation shortages in the police, prisons and other security agencies.

This emerged during a meeting of the Governance and Public Administration (GPA) Sub-Committee of the National Development Implementation Committee (NDIC), which reviewed progress across key programmes.

The Sub-Committee noted progress under the National Institutional Housing Programme to address housing deficits in the police and prison services and later include other security agencies.

The security cluster has become the largest institutional housing component within the Affordable Housing Programme.

“To date, 2,092 housing units have been completed while 9,555 units are under active construction and another 24,720 units are under procurement,” stated a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior. 

Police housing developments are being undertaken at GSU headquarters in Ruaraka, Kiganjo Training School and the GSU Training School in Embakasi. 

According to the ministry, parallel works are also underway under the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Affordable Housing Programme. The military housing projects are in Kahawa, Embakasi, Langata, Moi Airbase, Lanet, Gilgil, Nanyuki and Mariakani camps.

The government said the 500-unit development at Roysambu has been completed, with the remaining projects scheduled for completion between January 2026 and January 2028.

The Sub-Committee, chaired Interior PS Raymond Omollo, also reviewed progress in the digital transformation agenda, particularly the migration of services onto the e-Citizen platform.

Meanwhile, the State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services indicated that 22,665 government services have been on-boarded onto the e-Citizen platform out of 26,550 targeted by June 30, 2026. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Police And Prisons Housing National Institutional Housing Programme GSU Training School Affordable Housing Programme
.

Latest Stories

Khamenei to be buried in holy city of Mashhad: Iranian media
Khamenei to be buried in holy city of Mashhad: Iranian media
Asia
By AFP
9 mins ago
Senior DCI Officer surrenders over wife's killing
National
By Ronald Kipruto
39 mins ago
To move to the next level, the whole of Africa should embrace Kiswahili
Opinion
By Bob Kinyanjui
53 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Lying Mbadi: CS admits in court he misled MPs over Sh5 trillion fund
By Nancy Gitonga 53 mins ago
Lying Mbadi: CS admits in court he misled MPs over Sh5 trillion fund
Kenyans in Middle East express fears, hopes
By Jacinta Mutura 53 mins ago
Kenyans in Middle East express fears, hopes
Divisions over zoning, Sifuna post rock ODM MPs' meeting
By Josphat Thiong’o 53 mins ago
Divisions over zoning, Sifuna post rock ODM MPs' meeting
KRA launches search for 3 million registered taxpayers in Western Kenya
By Olivia Odhiambo 53 mins ago
KRA launches search for 3 million registered taxpayers in Western Kenya
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved