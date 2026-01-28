Copenhagen and Zurich named best livable cities

The changing skyline of Copenhagen.

Switzerland’s largest city, Zurich, a global hub for banking and finance known for its quality of life, offers the best overall living standards to residents.

It is closely followed by Denmark’s Copenhagen, according to a January 2026 report on the most livable cities.

The study by digital entertainment platform JB examined 45 cities globally based on quality of life, safety and affordability.

The city allows residents to save nearly $4,000 (Sh516,000) each month after paying for housing and living expenses, more than double what people in most other cities manage to save while keeping unemployment under three per cent.

European cities dominate the rankings, taking seven of the top 10 spots for balancing quality of life with safety.

America’s best city to live in is Seattle, offering quality healthcare rated at nearly 70 out of 100 points and lower pollution levels than almost all American alternatives. Cities were evaluated across six factors that shape everyday living. The research measured quality of life ratings reflecting how satisfied the residents feel, safety levels, and healthcare access.

It also tracked air pollution levels, unemployment rates, revealing job market stability, and disposable income, showing how much money people keep after paying rent and covering basic expenses.

Beyond offering the best financial opportunities, Zurich keeps the crime levels low across its streets, scoring 76.6 out of 100 for safety. Plus, the city’s hospitals provide one of the best healthcare services in Europe (70.1 out of 100).

Copenhagen comes second with one of the highest quality of life scores at 209.9 out of 250.

This is partially because residents here can enjoy clean air and safe streets, with the city posting a 74.3 safety rating and the second-lowest pollution levels.

Another contributor to Copenhagen’s high quality of life is the sense of financial security among locals.

The city reports one of the lowest unemployment rates at 2.6 per cent, so landing a job here is usually easier.

Amsterdam in the Netherlands ranks third among the most livable cities, offering residents some of the best healthcare systems rated at 81 out of 100.

The Dutch capital scores nearly identically to Copenhagen for quality of life at 209.6, with authorities providing similar safety levels. Amsterdam residents are also in much better financial positions than many of their neighbours, keeping $1,200 (Sh154,800) monthly for savings, while the city shows just four per cent unemployment, half the rate recorded in Helsinki.

Vienna in Austria is the fourth most livable cities. No other city studied offers better medical services than the Austrian capital, which removes one of the biggest stressors people face when choosing where to live.

According to the report, Vienna also lets residents save $1,438 (Sh185,502) each month, more than Amsterdam or Copenhagen, giving people more financial breathing room. While the unemployment rate of 7.5 per cent does run slightly higher here than in other top cities, it still remains manageable compared to many European capitals. Munich in Germany rounds up the top five with the strongest safety record at 78.9 out of 100.

The city also offers a well-paid job market where residents can save up to $1,800 (Sh232,200) monthly after all expenses.

It also has some of the best healthcare infrastructure in Europe, scoring 77 out of 100. With unemployment at 6.3 per cent, Munich provides better job security than Vienna, so it can be an optimal alternative for those looking for German-speaking places for relocation.

“We hear a lot about opportunities in Asian cities and Middle Eastern hubs like Dubai, but when it comes to daily life, European cities still come out on top,” said the CEO of JB Nick Wells.

“Even American cities struggle to compete, with only two making the top 10. That said, non-Western cities are developing quickly. For example, Abu Dhabi came close to the top 10 and could even break in within the next few years, given the pace it has been developing.”