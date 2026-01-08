Joint loans: The answer to home ownership

Joint loan accounts offer a better pathway in home ownership. [Courtesy]

When an estranged couple opts to air their dirty linen on the scales of justice, the fate of their matrimonial home forms a major part of their anticipated separation. The judge, in their Solomonic wisdom, has to decide who walks away with the keys – or if the unit can be divided.

While such cases are a possibility for a couple, excerpts of a joint report from the Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority (Sasra), Financial Sector Deepening (FSD) Kenya and the Kenya Mortgage Refinance Company (KMRC) show that joint loan accounts offer a better pathway in home ownership.