Hope amidst hurdles, mixed feelings about affordable housing

By Peter Theuri | Dec. 25, 2025
Boma Yangu new Mukuru housing etate. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Perhaps overexcited to see the president, or happy their parents’ dreams of moving into new houses were coming to life, or just desirous of good cake, tens of children swarmed President William Ruto as he distributed slices of cake during the launch of the new Mukuru Estate (Phase II) on December 18, 2025.

The president had just handed over 4,536 affordable houses to exhilarated locals, who thronged the terraces of the houses and sang away into the night in jubilation. In May of this year, Dr Ruto had handed out 1,080 units in the same area.

