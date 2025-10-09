Nyeri's real estate boom: How installment plan is redefining property investment

A landscape view of Farmyard Enterprises Ltd’s High Ridge Estate in Karatina, Nyeri County. The serviced plots are attracting growing interest from young and diaspora investors keen to tap into the county’s expanding real estate market.[Courtesy]

Demand for property ownership in Nyeri County has been on a steady rise, driven by its fertile agricultural lands, expanding infrastructure, and rapid urbanisation.

Once renowned mainly for its lush tea, coffee, and dairy farms, Nyeri has in recent years emerged as one of the fastest-growing real estate destinations in Central Kenya, drawing investors from across the country and abroad.

The combination of scenic landscapes, a temperate climate, and its proximity to Mount Kenya has made the county a desirable location for both residential and commercial property developments. Nyeri’s position as a gateway between Nairobi, Nanyuki, and Meru has further fueled this demand, transforming the region into a strategic investment hub.

According to data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), land prices in Nyeri have appreciated by an average of 12 per cent annually between 2020 and 2024, driven by both urban expansion and agricultural conversion into residential estates.

Areas such as Chaka, Mweiga, Naromoru, Skuta, and Ngangarithi have recorded the highest growth rates, thanks to their connectivity to major highways and proximity to emerging commercial centers.

The completion of the Mau Mau Road, a Sh30 billion government infrastructural project linking Nyeri to Murang’a, Kiambu, and Nyandarua counties, has been a game-changer. The road, part of the national plan to open up the Mt. Kenya region, has shortened travel time between Nyeri and Nairobi by nearly 40 per cent, boosting commuter settlement and making the county a viable residential alternative to the capital.

“The Mau Mau Road has fundamentally changed investor perception, Developers are now moving inland, beyond traditional urban centers like Nairobi and Nakuru, because infrastructure has made secondary towns like Nyeri more accessible, affordable, and profitable,” says George Wamariu, CEO of Famyard Enterprises Ltd.

This infrastructural revolution has encouraged developers to rethink Nyeri’s rural landscape. As Kenya’s agricultural patterns evolve, parts of the county’s fertile farmlands are being reimagined into mixed-use developments, residential plots, and eco-friendly estates.

The growth of learning institutions has also created a growing demand for student housing and rental apartments. Meanwhile, in the town centers, demand for short-term accommodation has surged, driven by domestic tourism and professionals working in the expanding service sector.

Nyeri’s proximity to Mount Kenya and the Aberdare Ranges makes it especially attractive to eco-tourism investors. Boutique lodges, Airbnb-style cottages, and home-stays, blending modern comfort with natural serenity are mushrooming across the county, adding vibrancy to the property market.

But amid this real estate surge, one persistent challenge remains—affordability for the youth.

For many young Kenyans, property ownership remains an elusive dream. Traditional buying processes are often costly, bureaucratic, and opaque. With land prices in urban centers like Nairobi averaging Sh25 million per acre, and in satellite towns between Sh2 million and Sh5 million per acre, entry into the market requires capital that many youth simply do not have.

A 2024 Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) report on Financial Inclusion revealed that while 75 per cent of Kenyans aged 35 and below expressed interest in real estate investment, but fewer than 15 per cent actually own land or property. The main barriers the report cited included lack of financing, fear of fraud, and high upfront payment requirements.

To address this challenge, Famyard Enterprises, a Nyeri-based firm, is pioneering an installment-based ownership model that could redefine youth participation in Kenya’s property sector.

According to Wamariu, the firm’s goal is simple: to make land ownership accessible, transparent, and affordable.

“We are setting the stage for a more inclusive and prosperous future in real estate. Our installment model allows buyers, especially youth and first-time investors to acquire land without the heavy financial strain that typically comes with upfront payments,” he said.

Under this model, a buyer pays a small deposit—sometimes as low as Sh50,000—to secure a plot, then clears the balance in manageable monthly or quarterly installments over six months to two years.

“This initiative not only simplifies the investment process but also significantly reduces the financial burden on investors, it empowers young Kenyans to step into the property market with confidence and security, knowing they can own land without overwhelming debt,” Wamariu added.

The approach has resonated strongly with Kenya’s millennial and Gen Z investors, who value flexibility and digital convenience. The company leverages mobile money, online land verification systems, and digital documentation to make transactions faster and safer.

“Our clients receive title deeds after completing payments. Everything is transparent, we want to restore trust in land transactions and show that property ownership doesn’t have to be stressful or exclusive to the rich,” Wamariu said.

The firm has already rolled out several projects across Nyeri especially in areas where demand from young professionals and diaspora investors has been particularly strong.

Kenya’s youth, who make up about 75 per cent of the population, are increasingly viewing real estate as both a lifestyle and investment choice. With unemployment and underemployment still high, many are turning to property investment as a long-term wealth strategy.

According to the Kenya Bankers Association (KBA) Housing Price Index, young investors now account for over 30 per cent of new land purchases in peri-urban areas—a figure that has doubled in the past five years. The trend is supported by flexible savings tools, digital land-buying platforms, and the rise of micro real estate investment groups.

“The youth have realised that property is not just about building homes; it’s about securing a financial future,” says James Ndumia, Project Manager at Famyard Enterprises.

“Developers who offer flexibility and transparency are now leading the market,” Ndumia added.

While local youth drive grassroots demand, Kenya’s diaspora community remains a dominant force in the property market. According to CBK, diaspora remittances reached USD 4.19 billion (KSh 633 billion) in 2024—a significant portion of it went into real estate investment.

Many Kenyans abroad, particularly those working in the U.S, U.K, and the Gulf region, are investing in emerging counties like Nyeri, Nakuru, and Kisumu, where land remains affordable and returns are promising.

Flexible payment models and secure title processing offered by firms have made these investments more appealing.

“We’ve received inquiries from Kenyans abroad who want to buy land for their parents or future retirement. Our installment model allows them to invest gradually while still earning abroad,” Wamariu notes.

One such investor, David Mwangi, a Kenyan working in Qatar, said, “Owning land in Nyeri felt impossible a few years ago, but this installment plan made it achievable. I now have something tangible to show for my work abroad.”

Kenya’s real estate sector contributes upto nine per cent to the national GDP, according to KNBS. However, the market has often been dominated by high-end projects targeting upper-income groups. Analysts now argue that democratising access—particularly for youth and lower-middle-income earners—is crucial for sustainable growth.

Already, Nyeri’s landscape is transforming. New gated communities are springing up around King’ong’o, Nyaribo, and Gatitu, blending modern architecture with the county’s serene rural charm. The construction of Nyaribo Airstrip and ongoing upgrades to Nyeri Town’s road network are expected to further open the county to tourism and commerce.

For many young Kenyans, owning land in Nyeri is not just a personal dream—it’s a symbol of stability, dignity, and belonging. The rise of inclusive real estate firms and digital innovations is helping bridge the generational gap in property ownership.

“We are empowering the next generation of property owners, land is more than just soil—it’s opportunity. Every Kenyan deserves a chance to own a piece of it,” Wamariu said.