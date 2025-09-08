Calls grow for faster title deed processing to boost real estate growth

Investor developing a parcel of land. [Ndung'u Gachane, Standard]

The government is facing renewed pressure to speed up the issuance of title deeds, as real estate stakeholders warn that delays are slowing investment and stifling development.

While the digitisation of land registries has improved efficiency, realtors and developers say turnaround times remain lengthy, with investors waiting months instead of weeks to begin projects.

“The digital reforms are commendable, but we still experience unnecessary bottlenecks. A process that should take weeks sometimes takes months, and this frustrates investors,” said Gerald Ndung’u, project manager at Herencia, a gated community development.

The slow pace, they argue, has discouraged potential buyers and limited the flow of new capital into the housing sector.

Ndung'u highlighted the need for efficient land administration systems to support growth and help bridge Kenya’s widening housing deficit.

“If we want to address the housing gap, the first step is to give buyers and developers confidence that their land documentation will not be delayed,” he said.

Beyond documentation, developers have also cited the need for stronger investment in infrastructure.

Poor interior roads, inadequate street lighting, and a lack of safety features such as speed bumps continue to undermine property development in rural and peri-urban areas, deterring potential homeowners.

“People will only invest where they feel safe and connected. Simple things like access roads and reliable utilities determine whether a place attracts buyers,” Ndung’u said.

According to Derrick Samambo, the sector has shown renewed optimism in the final quarter of the year, buoyed by growing interest from Kenyans in the diaspora who are injecting capital into property purchases and development.

“We are seeing encouraging demand from the diaspora market. However, this momentum could easily slow down if critical enablers such as reliable power, water connections, and road networks are not prioritised,” Samambo said.

Stakeholders have also underscored the need to expand affordable mortgage facilities, which have already allowed more Kenyans to move from renting to homeownership.

“With accessible mortgages and a culture of disciplined saving, we can empower young people to own homes much earlier in life,” Samambo added.

Realtors speaking during a customer appreciation event further urged young people to start investing early to secure their financial future.