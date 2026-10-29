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Neville warns managers can need sacking 'for their own good' as Carrick fights on

By AFP | Oct. 29, 2026
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 Gary Neville on sky sports during the Premier League match between Fulham and Manchester United at Craven Cottage, London, UK on 20 September 2026. [Dennis Goodwin/AFP]

Gary Neville says managers sometimes need to dismissed "for their own good" as Manchester United persist with under-pressure boss Michael Carrick.

Carrick's future at Old Trafford has been the subject of intense speculation after a miserable run of eight games without a win.

Sunday's 3-0 humbling at home to Bournemouth left the English giants one point above the Premier League relegation zone.

United have won just two of 12 matches in all competitions this season, with a return of seven points from eight league games representing their worst start to a league season in 40 years.

But former United and England midfielder Carrick, 45, remains in charge and is expected to give a pre-match press conference later Thursday ahead of the team's league match away to Chelsea on Saturday.

"I reckon what's happened in the 24 hours after Bournemouth is that they (the United hierarchy) literally debated it (Carrick's future) back and forth," former Manchester United captain Neville said on the Stick to Football podcast.

"I don't know this, but they've debated it to the point where they've got themselves into a muddle, and thought, 'we'll just stay with him'.

"I think staying with him is a result of the lack of planning, the lack of probably available options, the lack of decision-making around the two people that probably are available. That's when you're really struggling."

Neville, a former United team-mate of Carrick, added: "Sometimes a manager needs sacking for their own good. I needed sacking at Valencia. I was happy that they put me out of my misery."

'Enough is enough'

Both Eddie Howe, previously in charge of Newcastle, and former Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann have been touted as possible replacements for Carrick at Old Trafford.

Carrick, however, appears to have the backing of the United faithful, being warmly applauded by fans as he made his way down the tunnel following the defeat by Bournemouth.

Moments later a chorus of boos erupted as the players left the pitch as supporters made clear where they think the blame lies for United's current malaise.

Carrick was handed a two-year deal in May after inspiring an impressive revival following the team's struggles under Ruben Amorim -- United secured third place in the Premier League and a return to the Champions League.

The drastic decline this season is an all-too-familiar story for United supporters, who last witnessed a Premier League title triumph 13 years ago under Alex Ferguson.

Neville believes the root  of United's woes is majority owners the Glazer family, saying "enough is enough" as he urged them to sell-up.

The Glazers took control of the club in a controversial takeover in 2005. They remain majority owners after selling a minority stake to British billionaire businessman Jim Ratcliffe in 2024 .

Neville, a longstanding critic, reiterated his call for the US-based family to sell.

"There's £1.2 billion ($1.6 billion) of debt in that football club, they’re hamstrung in some ways," said Neville, adding: "You've got a failure of 13, 14 years on the football side, you've subbed it out to somebody else (Ratcliffe), which is ridiculous, and not took responsibility...Enough is enough, they have to sell the whole the club. The fans have had enough. They have to go now."

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Related Topics

Gary Neville Manchester United Michael Carrick
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