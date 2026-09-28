Isak returns to Liverpool after injury scare

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Liverpool striker Alexander Isak celebrates after scoring his team's first goal in the English Premier League v Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on September 20, 2026. [Glyn Kirk/ AFP]

Liverpool striker Alexander Isak has returned to Anfield after suffering a "minor injury" on international duty with Sweden.

Isak scored and played the full 90 minutes in Sweden's victory against Romania in the Nations League on Friday.

But the 27-year-old will not feature in Sweden's matches against Poland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Romania over the remainder of the extended international break.

"Alexander Isak is to return to Liverpool from international duty due to a minor injury," a statement on the club's website said on Sunday.

"The striker will not be involved in Sweden's three remaining fixtures in the current international break and will now be assessed by club medical staff at the AXA Training Centre."

Isak had an injury-disrupted first season at Anfield after his acrimonious move from Newcastle.

He has fared better this term, scoring four times in his first seven games in all competitions.

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola will hope Isak is fit for their next Premier League game against Manchester City on October 11.