Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Carrick 'worried' by decision to award Man City winner

By AFP | Sep. 14, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick looks on after the English Premier League match v Manchester City at Old Trafford  on September 13, 2026.  [Paul ELLIS / AFP]

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick said it was "worrying" a team of officials came to the conclusion Erling Haaland's winner should stand as 10-man Manchester City stunned Old Trafford on Sunday.

The only goal was originally ruled offside, but that decision was reversed after a lengthy VAR review.

Enzo Fernandez was in an offside position as he attempted to head home before the ball reached Haaland, but the Argentine was deemed not to be interfering with play.

"It's worrying, if that's really how it is, if that's how the game is seen by those who are officiating it," said Carrick.

"I just don't get it, I really don't get it, I can't understand them."

Lisandro Martinez was the United defender at the centre of the controversy.

Martinez said he was clearly impacted by the presence of his international teammate Fernandez and branded the City goal an "injustice".

"I went to him because he was in front of me. That's why Haaland was free at the back," Martinez told Sky Sports.

"Five or six people (officials) doing this kind of mistake in the Premier League is unacceptable.

"We have to go home with this injustice."

United have taken just four points from their opening four league games to already fall eight points behind defending champions Arsenal and City.

After a League Cup clash against Brighton and a visit to Fulham next weekend, Carrick will have a three-week international break to reflect on a poor start but said only a return to winning ways will ease the mounting pressure on his shoulders.

"We haven't got as many points as we would have liked at this point, for sure, there's no getting away from that," added the United boss.

"But we don't need a break or a restart, we've just got to move on and win games."

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Michael Carrick Manchester United
.

Similar Articles

Carrick urges Man United to push for more signings to boost title bid
Carrick urges Man United to push for more signings to boost title bid
Premier League
By AFP
1 month ago
Michael Carrick confirmed as permanent Man United manager
Michael Carrick confirmed as permanent Man United manager
Football
By AFP
3 months ago
Carrick says strong finish matters more than his Man United future
Carrick says strong finish matters more than his Man United future
Premier League
By AFP
4 months ago
.

Latest Stories

Eldoret European Cemetery where the dead cannot rest in peace
Eldoret European Cemetery where the dead cannot rest in peace
Rift Valley
By Wycliff Kipsang
4 hrs ago
Family, ODM differ on plans to honour Raila
National
By Irene Githinji
4 hrs ago
By all means: Rigging claims cast long shadow over next year's election
Politics
By Edwin Nyarangi
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

By all means: Rigging claims cast long shadow over next year's election
By Edwin Nyarangi 4 hrs ago
By all means: Rigging claims cast long shadow over next year's election
Family, ODM differ on plans to honour Raila
By Irene Githinji 4 hrs ago
Family, ODM differ on plans to honour Raila
Eldoret European Cemetery where the dead cannot rest in peace
By Wycliff Kipsang 4 hrs ago
Eldoret European Cemetery where the dead cannot rest in peace
Ruto's coattailers: Politicians who cannot afford a 2027 election loss
By Brian Kisanji 4 hrs ago
Ruto's coattailers: Politicians who cannot afford a 2027 election loss
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved