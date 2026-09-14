Haaland revels in Man City's contentious win over Man Utd

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Manchester City striker Erling Haaland celebrates scoring in the English Premier League v Manchester United at Old Trafford on September 13, 2026. (Paul ELLIS / AFP)

Erling Haaland said it was a "great feeling" to seal Manchester City's controversial 1-0 win at Manchester United on Sunday after the Norway striker's goal survived a contentious VAR review.

With City down to 10 men after Phil Foden's dismissal for kicking Bruno Fernandes, Haaland netted on the hour mark with a close-range finish from Josko Gvardiol's cross.

The goal was initially disallowed for offside but VAR eventually overturned that decision, even though City midfielder Enzo Fernandez was in an offside position and attempted to reach the ball before Haaland.

Fernandez did not touch the ball so the goal was given, allowing Haaland to celebrate his ninth league strike in Manchester derbies.

"I thought maybe someone flicked it. When I found out no one flicked it, I took it personally that they thought I was offside because I'm never usually offside," Haaland said.

"It's always nice to win football games, but especially with 10 men for 60 minutes at Old Trafford, it's such a nice feeling, especially with the fans at the end.

"To look at all the faces of the supporters at the end is just a great feeling."

City were indebted to Gianluigi Donnarumma for a superb save in the final seconds when he clawed away Bryan Mbeumo's blast from 12 yards.

"What a save from Gianluigi at the end as well. He's like a wolf in the goal, he looks like a wolf anyway," Haaland said.

"He's a madman and to have a guy like that in the goal behind you just makes you feel so much more safe."

Victory extended Enzo Maresca's perfect start to the daunting task of succeeding Pep Guardiola as City manager.

The Italian ran down the touchline to celebrate in front of the travelling City fans at full-time.

"I think to win a game with 10 players is already special but it's even more special when it's a derby, Manchester derby, for the fans, for the club, for the players and also for the coaching staff," said Maresca.

"This kind of game, they give boost in all the aspects. Again, winning games with 10 players is already nice and then when it's a derby for the players it's even better."

Maresca has been backed by a record £460 million splurge on new signings.

The midfield pairing of Enzo Fernandez and Elliot Anderson shone, while Iliman Ndiaye made a massive impact as a second-half substitute.

"That's why they are here, that's why the club made an important effort," added Maresca.