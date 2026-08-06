Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Everton sign Denmark midfielder Norgaard from Arsenal

By AFP | Aug. 6, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

 Denmark international Christian Norgaard signs fro Everton from Arsenal [Everton, Facebook]

Everton have bolstered their midfield by signing Denmark international Christian Norgaard from Arsenal for an undisclosed fee.

The 32-year-old, who has signed a two-year deal with the Toffees, joined the Gunners from Brentford last summer but was limited to just seven league starts as the north London club won the Premier League title.

Norgaard, Everton's fourth signing of the summer transfer window, told his new club's website on Wednesday: "I felt I needed a change and to play a bigger football role. When I spoke to (Everton manager) David Moyes and others at the club involved in the transfer, I heard about the whole project and I was very intrigued. Coming here just makes that feeling even stronger.

"Also, my past experience of playing against Everton: the whole atmosphere, the fans, is something I really look forward to experience as an Everton player. It's a big, big honour for me."

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Everton Christian Norgaard
.

Latest Stories

Madina Okot seals landmark WNBL move to Tasmania Jewels
Madina Okot seals landmark WNBL move to Tasmania Jewels
Sports
By Sharon Namarome
1 hr ago
Amin: Police officers behind Dr Victoria Mutiso's murder
Crime and Justice
By Esther Nyambura
2 hrs ago
From runway to political arena: Christabel Azangalala betting on youth power
Newsbeat
By Joan Oyiela
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ex-Auditor-General Deputy Director charged with forging degree to earn Sh28.4M
By Nancy Gitonga 3 hrs ago
Ex-Auditor-General Deputy Director charged with forging degree to earn Sh28.4M
Gunmen Kill Mt Elgon Politician Nathan Wasama Masai
By Osinde Obare 3 hrs ago
Gunmen Kill Mt Elgon Politician Nathan Wasama Masai
"Your term ends next week", High Court tells Ruto
By Kamau Muthoni 4 hrs ago
"Your term ends next week", High Court tells Ruto
Degrees of debt: How Ruto's new varsity funding plan will drown students in debts
By Lewis Nyaundi 6 hrs ago
Degrees of debt: How Ruto's new varsity funding plan will drown students in debts
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved