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Leeds rally for 4-2 friendly win over Liverpool ahead of Premier League season

By AFP | Aug. 3, 2026
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Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Leeds United celebrates his first goal with Brenden Aaronson against Liverpool FC during the second half at Soldier Field on August 02, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. [Daniel Bartel/Getty Images/AFP]

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored two of Leeds' four second-half goals as they rallied for a 4-2 friendly win over Liverpool on Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago.

The stunning comeback saw Liverpool handed their first defeat under new coach Andoni Iraola, who arrived this summer from Bournemouth to replace the sacked Arne Slot.

Liverpool had notched a 4-2 win over Sunderland and a 1-0 victory against Wrexham at Yankee Stadium in the first two matches of their US tour.

They looked in control on Sunday with a pair of first-half goals before Leeds stormed back against their English Premier League rivals.

US midfielder Brenden Aaronson launched the fightback in the 60th minute and Calvert-Lewin pulled Leeds level in the 71st, firing in at the back post after Joe Rodon flicked on a long Ethan Ampadu throw.

Sean Longstaff's scuffling finish in the 73rd gave Leeds a 3-2 lead and Calvert-Lewin made it 4-2 with a near-replica of his first goal in the 85th, when Ampadu's throw was sent on by Sebastian Bornauw and he headed in.

The victory was Leeds' second on their US tour, which opened with a 3-2 loss to Wrexham in Tampa, Florida before a 1-0 victory over Sunderland in New Jersey.

Liverpool had opened the scoring in the seventh minute when Dominik Szoboszlai's corner was flicked on by Milos Kerkez and slammed home by Luke Chambers from six yards out.

Florian Wirtz doubled the tally in the 40th minute, tucking in a cross from Jeremie Frimpong.

Germany's Wirtz was one of a trio of World Cup players who returned to action for Liverpool on Sunday, along with Ryan Gravenberch of the Netherlands and Alexander Isak of Sweden.

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Related Topics

Liverpool vs Leeds Dominic Calvert-Lewin
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