Kenya has the best Arsenal fan base in Africa - AFTV Founder Robbie Lyle

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Arsenal super fan and Arsenal Fan TV (AFTV) Founder and Chief Executive Officer Robbie Lyle at JKIA [Facebook]

Kenya has the best Arsenal fan base in Africa, if not the world.

This was the message passed across by Arsenal super fan and Arsenal Fan TV (AFTV) Founder and Chief Executive Officer Robbie Lyle.

Lyle and his AFTV content creators Lee Judges, Cecil Lee Thomas and Kenyan Lyle arrived in the country on Saturday for a tight six day tour schedule.

The tour will see the team join Arsenal fans for an Arsenal FC versus Girona friendly match watch party at the Serena Hotel in Nairobi on Saturday night.

On Sunday, Lyle and the team will join Arsenal fans for another historic 'trophy' tour parade at the Nairobi CBD which will start and ends at the National Archives.

Later on Sunday, they will do a trophy presentation for a grassroots football tournament final at Toi Primary School in Kibera before having a meet and greet party at Konqa 254 Lounge.

On Wednesday, the crew will hold a content creation workshop at Zetech University where young Kenyans will be taken through paces on evolution of sports content creation and digital economy.

Other topics will dwell on fan engagements, arsenal watch parties, and opportunities available for young Africans to build sustainable careers through online platforms.

"We are glad to be back in Kenya, this is because this country has an amazing digital silicon footprint which is expanding faster than expected.

" We are here because Kenya has amazing digital infrastructure which is the best in Africa.

" About 4 billion Arsenal contents have come from Africa with a chunk emanating from Kenya.

" We hope to set up a full time AFTV base on Kenya in coming period," Lyle said.

Lyle said Arsenal, as a club, was quite surprised and impressed with the trophy presentation parade held in Nairobi and across Kenya on the final day of the English Premier League in May.

" The scenes were incredible.This camaraderie stunned the whole world, it's what has attracted us and the club to have a great interest in Kenya," Lyle told Standard Sports.

Lyle and the crew urged many Kenyans to be part of the great Arsenal movement saying it's an exciting time to be an Arsenal fan across the globe.

" Already our pre-season is turning out to be something else, we can't wait to sign Brazilian midfielder Bruno (Guimaraes) and forward Vinicius Junior.

Their combination in the Arsenal line up will be such a wonder to watch in the coming season," said Lyles.

AFTV partners Serena Hotels and Safaricom said they are excited to be part of the great Arsenal movement since it aligns well with their mission to support sports.

"Sports is a uniting factor, especially to communities, this is the reason we are here to promote it alongside the Arsenal Fans TV," Serena Hotels Africa Region Marketing Director Maureen Okore said.

Her sentiments were echoed by Safaricom PLC Brand and Marketing Director Zizwe Awuor who stated:" We engage in sports to change lives, and this is witnessed through our grassroots football tournament Chapa Dimba.

"We also love to support content creation, especially among the youths, because digital platform now allows our young people to monetize their contents for a living."