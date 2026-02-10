Michael Carrick sees 'a lot more to do' to earn Manchester United head coach job

Audio By Vocalize

Manchester United's English Interim head coach Michael Carrick applauds fans on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on January 17, 2026. [Darren Staples/AFP]

Michael Carrick believes judgement on his tenure as Manchester United manager should wait until the end of the season despite a growing clamour for the former midfielder to be handed a longer term deal.

Carrick has won all four games since taking charge last month to propel United into the Premier League's top four.

As it stands, the 44-year-old will only take charge for the rest of the season.

But his transformation of the Red Devils' fortunes has seen Carrick bombarded with questions over his chances of landing the job on a more permanent basis.

Carrick's side travel to struggling West Ham on Tuesday with the chance to jump up to third in the table for 24 hours at least before Aston Villa host Brighton.

"It's not about judging how good or successful (we are) at this moment in time, because nothing has really happened yet," said Carrick.

"We've hopefully got a lot more to do between now and the end of the season, and see what happens after that."

United captain Bruno Fernandes said after Saturday's 2-0 win over Tottenham that Carrick would be a "great manager".

The switch to a back four and the reintroduction of Kobbie Mainoo into the midfield are the two major changes Carrick has made from Ruben Amorim's ill-fated 14 months in charge.

But the formation change has also pushed Fernandes into a more advanced midfield role, where he is flourishing.

"I understand how much he's a really intelligent footballer. He's bright, he cares a lot for this club, so in terms of that side of it we all want the same thing," added Carrick on the Portuguese international.

"It's obviously nice when players that you respect -- as I do with Bruno, a lot -- says good things about you but ultimately it's about the team, getting the best out of the team and actually that's all working together."

Victory at the London Stadium could also bring some relief to one United fan who has been waiting almost 500 days to get his hair cut.

Frank Ilett has racked up more than two million social media followers since pledging in October 2024 to grow his hair until United secured five victories in a row.

"I can say I'm aware of it," said Carrick. "My kids have made me aware of it, if anything, but it certainly won't go into the team talk from a professional level.

"I can understand what's going on with it and it does make me smile but it won't have an impact ultimately."