Linda Mwananchi leader Edwin Sifuna during his tour of the US. [Courtesy, Linda Mwananchi]

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna began his Dallas engagement with a message centred on the credibility of the 2027 General Election, calling for dialogue between opposition parties and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), while challenging young Kenyans to take a more active role in protecting the vote.

Addressing Kenyans during his first engagement in Dallas, United States, Sifuna said the opposition wanted the electoral commission to listen to its concerns and provide an opportunity for direct consultations ahead of the next General Election.