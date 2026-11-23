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Rev Julius Nyambuoro (centre), US pastors Sheldon Marler and Brandon Marler, and other church leaders on November 20, 2026. [James Omoro, Standard]

The clergy in Nyanza have called for political tolerance ahead of the 2027 polls, warning that premature politicking could fuel tensions and undermine peaceful coexistence.

Speaking in Pala, Homa Bay County, they cautioned politicians against turning the country into a permanent campaign arena, saying that unhealthy exchanges risk diverting attention from the people’s urgent needs.

The senior clerics, led by Reverend Julius Nyambuoro, also called on Kenyans to prioritise national cohesion, regardless of their political affiliations.

“What is important is the country's unity of purpose. Elections will come and go, and we will still have a country to grow,” the bishops said.

The bishops spoke during a visit by American missionaries Sheldon Marler and Brandon Marler of New Hope Church based in Missouri, United States, who are exploring plans to establish missionary and community projects in western Kenya.

The proposed initiative, to be undertaken in partnership with the Christ Commission Church (CCC) in Kenya, will focus on health services, education, pastoral support and other community-based interventions across the western Kenya belt.

The American delegation recently undertook a fact-finding mission covering Migori, Homa Bay, Kisumu and Siaya counties to assess local needs in the countryside and to explore opportunities for missionary work and community engagement.

Senior Pastor Sheldon Marler said their weeklong visit was aimed at laying the groundwork for a partnership that would combine Christian ministry with practical interventions designed to improve the welfare of local communities.

“We visited Kenya on a fact-finding mission. We plan to do some projects in western Kenya in partnership with the Christ Commission Church and honest, like-minded organisations. Our aim is to do God's work in a way that will be an enrichment to the community at large,” he said.

He said the team hoped to work closely with local church leaders, community organisations and government authorities to ensure the proposed programmes respond to the needs of the people.

“Our hope is that local authorities in Kenya will support what we intend to establish. We will open the door for the Holy Spirit to make a difference in the lives of the faithful,” he added.

Bishop Nyambuoro said: “We hope to hit the ground running next year. Our partnership targets to strengthen the role of churches in community development by extending their work beyond spiritual nourishment to areas such as health, education and social support.”