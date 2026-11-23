Gideon Moi with a delegation from Narok South Constituency at his Kabarak home on November 22, 2026. [Courtesy]

Kanu leader Gideon Moi has called on the government to fast-track the resettlement and compensation of families evicted from the Mau Forest, warning that failure to resolve their grievances before the 2027 General Election would turn government promises into empty pledges.

Moi spoke at his Kabarak home when he received a delegation from Narok South Constituency, which raised concerns over delays in compensation, resettlement and the alleged grabbing of land earmarked for affected families.