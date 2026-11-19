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President William Ruto commissions construction of Bokoli market in Bungoma County on November 19, 2026. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

President William Ruto has criticised the opposition leaders for allegedly undermining the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Addressing a public rally at Bokoli market during the first day of his development tour of Western Kenya, Ruto said the action by Opposition leaders to stage a walkout from a meeting with the electoral body was a show of disrespect to IEBC.

"We have seen opposition leaders causing trouble during their meeting with IEBC before walking out in protest. Let them not direct their anger to IEBC and face me in the election," Ruto said.

The president said such actions undermine the credibility of IEBC.

"The opposition have sensed defeat in the 2027 General Election and that's why they are attacking the IEBC," Ruto noted. The President said the opposition should not direct their anger to IEBC but face him.

"Opposition should not attack independent institutions but face me. Western region has been behind in development and I will ensure Western region gets equal development share like other regions," Ruto noted.

President Ruto further criticised the opposition for not naming their candidate.

"If they are unable to name their candidate by now, how will they defeat me? They have no agenda, vision and development mission. Their only only agenda they know is Kasongo must go. First go and agree who your candidate is then we shall go head-on for the 2027 campaigns," Ruto noted.

According to Ruto, Kenyans want change, good healthcare, development and education.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula commended the president for its efforts for reviving the sugar which majority of residents depended on for thwir livelihood. As a result of the revival initiative, Nzoia sugar that was on the verge of collapse has now stabilised.

"Last month, the government disbursed 474 million to Nzoia Sugar factory for payment of accrued salary arrears of the staff," Wetang'ula noted.

According to Wetang'ula, the planned disbursement of 1.2 billion for payment of bonus for sugarcane farmers was a big boost to the industry.

"We have witnessed other agricultural sectors paying bonuses to farmers. We are happy that sugarcane farmers qho had been left out of this programme are benefiting through President Rutos government," the Speaker noted.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said that western region will bebefit more from Kenya Kwanza by re-electing Ruto.

"We have achieved alot in development and if we are not careful we will lose if we are misled into not supporting Ruto's second term bid.

Cooperatives CS Wycliffe Opranya and Mudavadi took issue with retired president Uhuru Kenyatta for undermining president Rutos administration through sponsoring the opposition.

"I want to ask the sponsor to allow president Ruto implement his promises to Kenyans. He was given humble time to serve for 10 years as a president and he should do so to his successor," Oparanya said.

The former Kakamega governor cautioned opposition against falling prey to retired president Uhuru's political tactics noting that he had no powers to deliver any of them to presidency.

"If Uhuru failed to deliver presidency to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga when had power, how can he achieve this to the opposition leaders in his retirement," Oparanya noted.

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli said that the Luhya community will lose a lot if tgey are misled into not supporting Rutos second term bid.

"My experience in politics has made me be in position to show the right direction to my people. I urge members of my community to rally behind Rutos second term bid because he will win the 2027 general elections," Atwoli said.

Bungoma governor Kenneth Lusaka, Senator David Wakoli, Women Rep Catherine Wambilianga, MPs Dan Wanyama, Didmus Barsa, John Makali, Martin Pepela and John Waluke said development projects being initiated by President Rutos administration in Bungoma County will supplement efforts by the devolve unit to uplift lives of residents through projects.

"President Ruto has initiated tangible development projects in Bungoma which include tarmacking of roads, construction of modern markets, Stadium, hostels for our institutions among others. This is the reason why we are saying that hes justified to secure a second term," Lusaka noted.

Lusaka pledged to continue working closely with national government for the sake of development of the county.