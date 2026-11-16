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Democratic Party (DP) leader Justin Muturi. [Courtesy]

Democratic Party (DP) leader Justin Muturi has dismissed claims of a personal fallout with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, insisting that their differences are ideological and should not be mistaken for political hostility.

Muturi said disagreements among political leaders were part of a healthy democratic process, arguing that individuals were entitled to express divergent opinions on matters of national interest without being branded enemies.

Speaking during a television interview on Monday, the former Attorney General dismissed claims of a personal fallout with Gachagua, insisting that their differences were ideological rather than personal.

"I have heard people saying I have fights with Gachagua, but it is not true. We only differ ideologically, which is justified under the freedom of expression," Muturi said.

He argued that political disagreements should not be interpreted as personal hostility, urging leaders to respect divergent opinions instead of engaging in public confrontations.

He challenged the DCP leader to abandon political chest-thumping, stop attacking fellow opposition leaders and embrace consensus-building, warning that internal divisions could weaken the United Opposition's chances in the 2027 General Election.

Muturi said opposition leaders must put aside personal ambitions, ideological disagreements and accusations of disloyalty to establish a united political front capable of challenging President William Ruto.

The DP leader, however, questioned the opposition's continued delay in identifying its presidential candidate, taking issue with suggestions by Gachagua that the coalition could wait until May 2027 to unveil its flagbearer.

Muturi said the electoral timetable issued by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) required political parties to make critical decisions much earlier to allow adequate preparations for the elections.

He pointed out that political parties would be required to submit their membership lists and details of candidates participating in primaries by March 16, 2027, with party primaries scheduled between March 17 and April 10.

The nomination process is expected to conclude by May 8, while presidential aspirants must submit lists of at least 2,000 registered voters drawn from a majority of Kenya's counties by May 24, ahead of official candidate registration beginning May 29.

"Why, then, should we wait until May to make such a critical political decision? Kenyans are tired of hearing that we will name our candidate at some future date. It has become a familiar political refrain," he said.

Muturi maintained that the opposition needed to settle on its presidential candidate early enough to provide direction, strengthen its campaign machinery and mobilise supporters across the country.

"The time to name our presidential candidate is now. We cannot keep postponing a decision that requires early preparation and serious political mobilisation," he added.

He also defended ongoing negotiations among opposition parties, insisting that political cooperation should not require smaller parties to surrender their identities or dissolve their structures in favour of dominant political formations.

Citing President Ruto's formation of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, Muturi argued that successful coalitions were built by recognising the contributions, leadership and political influence of individual parties.

"Our objective is not to compete over whose party should disappear, but to build a partnership in which every party is respected, every voice is heard and every partner retains its identity," he said.

The DP leader also challenged Gachagua over claims that some parties within the opposition were moles working for the government.

Muturi questioned the basis of such accusations, warning that labelling fellow opposition members as government sympathisers without providing evidence could deepen mistrust and undermine coalition-building efforts.

"I am not the Registrar of Political Parties, nor do I have the mandate to determine which party is a mole and which one is not. If he has evidence that certain parties are moles, I challenge him to name them and explain the basis of his allegations," he said.

Muturi further called for unity within the Mt Kenya region, rejecting attempts by individual politicians to portray themselves as owners of the region's voting bloc.

"We must work together and support the unity of the opposition. We should not call leaders names," he said.

He maintained that voters should be allowed to make independent political decisions, insisting that no single leader could dictate the political direction of the region.

"There is no right for anyone to claim he owns the votes. We must now speak in one voice and support the one-term movement. Every vote will count in 2027," Muturi said.