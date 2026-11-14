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Scores injured as rival groups clash at Maa cultural festival

By George Sayagie | Nov. 14, 2026
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The chaos briefly disrupted the fourth edition of the festival, delaying the event attended by President William Ruto. [George Sayagie, Standard]

Several people have been injured after rival groups clashed during the ongoing Maa Cultural and Tourism Festival in Narok County.

The rival groups clashed over the contentious 4,700-acre Olkiombo land, turning what was billed as a celebration of culture and unity into chaos, panic and violence.

The chaos briefly disrupted the fourth edition of the festival, delaying the event attended by President William Ruto.

The confrontation erupted when a group of enraged youths stormed the festival venue wearing caps emblazoned with the slogan ‘Melo Olkiombo’, which loosely translates as ‘Olkiombo will not be grabbed’, reigniting simmering tensions over the disputed land.

The rival groups clashed over the contentious 4,700-acre Olkiombo land, turning what was billed as a celebration of culture and unity into chaos, panic and violence. [George Sayagie, Standard]

Stones and rungus flew as the two groups confronted each other, leaving more than 10 people injured and rushed to hospital for treatment.

The violence unfolded about 500 metres from the venue where President William Ruto was launching the Maasai Women Ushanga Curio Hall. Security concerns forced the Head of State to delay his entry.

Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu intervened, stepping in to calm the enraged youths and appeal for restraint as leaders scrambled to restore order.

The confrontation left a trail of destruction, with seats smashed and delegates from other counties fleeing in panic, turning the cultural extravaganza into a frightening spectacle.

The situation was eventually contained before the day’s programme kicked off, paving the way for festival activities to proceed, with President Ruto entering the venue amid songs and dance.

The chaos briefly disrupted the fourth edition of the festival, delaying the event attended by President William Ruto. [George Sayagie, Standard]

The clash has once again thrust the controversial Olkiombo land dispute into the spotlight, threatening to overshadow the festival’s message of cultural unity, heritage and economic empowerment.

Earlier on, Kajiado Governor Joseph ole Lenku stirred political controversy at the event, accusing United Democratic Alliance (UDA) leaders of taking over the cultural gathering and using it as a campaign platform.

In a fiery address on the festival’s third day at Sekenani Gate in the Maasai Mara National Reserve, Lenku criticised what he called double standards by UDA leaders, who had initially urged participants to keep politics out of the event but were allegedly engaging in political mobilisation.

The visibly agitated governor, who is also the Maasai community’s spokesperson, said the festival should be more than an occasion for songs, dances and cultural displays. He argued that it should also allow the community to confront difficult questions about its political, economic and social future.

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Related Topics

Maa Cultural and Tourism Festival Maa Festival Chaos Maa Land Grabbers Maa Politics
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