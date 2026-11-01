Raila taught me to speak out, Wandayi defends decision to attend memorial

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Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi. [File,Standard]

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has defended his decision to attend Raila Odinga’s first death anniversary, saying the late former Prime Minister taught him to speak out on political issues.

Speaking on Sunday, November 1, Wandayi said he ignored advice against attending the October 15, 2026 commemoration at Migwena Cultural and Sports Grounds in Bondo, Siaya County, as he wanted to confront opposition leaders face to face.

He accused leaders opposed to President William Ruto’s broad-based government of turning the memorial into an opposition political platform, saying their conduct informed his decision to attend.

“I was taught politics by Baba Raila Odinga that whenever you have an opinion, you must speak out on any issue,” Wandayi said.

The Cabinet Secretary explained that although he had been advised against attending the gathering, he felt compelled to be there as a leader from Siaya County.

He said he wanted to meet the opposition leaders directly rather than allow them to dominate the political conversation at the event.

Wandayi claimed he arrived prepared to engage the rival camp but that its members eventually failed to achieve what had brought them to the gathering and left.

The commemoration came amid disagreements within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) over its political direction following Raila’s death.

The Odinga family and ODM organised separate programmes to mark the anniversary, exposing differences over how the former Prime Minister’s legacy should be honoured and who should shape the celebrations.

The family established a national steering committee to coordinate its commemorations, while ODM organised month-long Mwezi wa Baba activities across the country.

The differences also reflected a wider political disagreement within ODM over its cooperation with Ruto’s administration.

A section of the party has defended the broad-based government arrangement, while leaders including Siaya Governor James Orengo, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino have pushed for a return to opposition politics.

The rivalry was visible at Migwena, where supporters of competing political camps exchanged political slogans, and proceedings were disrupted by groups of youths.

The Odinga family had appealed to attendees to keep partisan politics out of the commemoration.

Wandayi, who supports ODM’s cooperation with Ruto, maintained that Siaya remained a political stronghold of the President and the party under the leadership of Senator Oburu Oginga.

He said leaders in the county would continue supporting Ruto, dismissing attempts by opposition figures to challenge the political influence of the broad-based government in the region.

“We must say that this stronghold, Siaya County, is a stronghold of President William Ruto. We are his foot soldiers. This is an ODM stronghold led by Dr Oburu Oginga,” he noted.